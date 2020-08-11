Noida (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 6,101, official data showed.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases stands at 0.70 per cent, according to official statistics.

The number of active cases came down to 857 from 932 on Monday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 160 more patients got discharged during the period. So far, a total of 5,201 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (7,317), it showed.

The recovery rate of patients in the district improved to 85.24 from 83.79 per cent on Monday and 83.65 per cent on Sunday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (857) stands 13th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,743) followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,814), Varanasi (2,339), Allahabad (2,024), Bareilly (1,842), Gorakhpur (1,787), Aligarh (1,315), Ghaziabad (1,014), Azamgarh (917), Jaunpur (871), Deoria (870) and Shahjahanpur (943) according to the data.

