Noida (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 8,058 in the district, official data showed.

The number of active cases climbed to 1,067 from 1,055 on Monday and 1,009 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 86 more patients got discharged during the period, it showed.

The district dropped to 12th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed.

So far, 6,946 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (20,348) and Kanpur Nagar (11,449), it showed.

The death toll in the district stood at 45 with a mortality rate of 0.55 per cent, slightly better from 0.56 per cent on Monday and 0.57 per cent on Sunday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 86.20 per cent from 86.10 per cent on Monday. It was 86.54 per cent the previous day, as per the statistics.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (7,334) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,266), Allahabad (3,020), Gorakhpur (2,666), Varanasi (1,813), Saharanpur (1,569), Aligarh (1,558), Moradabad (1,468), Bareilly (1,429), Ghaziabad (1,421) and Meerut (1,186), according to the data.

There were 55,538 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. So far, 1,76,677 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,542, showed the data. PTI KIS

