Pune, January 27: In an update to the increasing cases of GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome), the total number of cases in Maharashtra's Pune has risen to 111. Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday said that 17 patients diagnosed with GB syndrome have been put on ventilators. Amid the increasing number of patients affected by GBS, the civic body in Pune has set up a special ward in municipality-run Kamala Nehru hospital, with 45 beddings, to provide treatment to affected patients, following one reported death.

During his visit, earlier in the day, Abitkar assured that the Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Health Department were working collectively to prevent the increase in the number of patients with GB syndrome. He said an expert team of doctors will soon be consulted regarding the GBS. Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune: 64 Cases of GBS Detects in City, 13 Patients on Ventilators.

"Patients with GB syndrome are increasing in Pune, which has become a matter of concern. We will soon get the opinion of our expert team of doctors regarding GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) patients. The Pune Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Health Department are working well so that the number of patients does not increase," Abitkar said. When asked about the possible issue with the water source, the health minister asserted that they had not inspected the water source. "We are visiting, as of now. We will talk to a team of experts to reach the right conclusion," Abitkar added. Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra: Man Suspected To Have Contracted GBS Dies in Solapur; Cases Top 100 in Pune.

Meanwhile, patients diagnosed with GB syndrome within the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation would be treated free of cost in the civic body-run hospital. A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) accompanied by Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale also visited Nanded village in Haveli tehsil of Pune.

