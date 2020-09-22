Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials on Tuesday to make 221 public services of various government departments online by March next year.

The chief secretary should coordinate with the departments concerned to speed up work on it for providing good governance, Gehlot said in a statement.

Gehlot addressed a meeting for IT and Communications Department through video conference.

He said nodal officers should be appointed in all departments for the work and ensure that all the important services associated with the public were made available to the people.

The chief minister said information technology played an important role and could bring good governance and transparency in the system.

Gehlot said there was a large network of 80,000 e-Mitra centres and Rajiv Gandhi service centres available in the state to provide services to the people. PTI

