Srinagar, September 22: An earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday at around 9:40 pm. European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), tremors were also felt in Srinagar. The magnitude of the quake measured on the Richter Scale was 3.6. Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 4.6 Magnitude Hits 103 Km East of Katra, Second In A Day.

There are no reports of any collateral damage or injury due to the earthquake. However, panic gripped the area. Netizens claimed that it was a massive quake. District Magistrate-Development Commissioner of Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary ,in a tweet said "This was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE" Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of 3.6 Magnitude Strikes Near Katra.

Tweet by Chaudhary:

This was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) September 22, 2020

Tweet by Jammu And Kashmir Police Official:

Earthquake.... hope you all are safe 🙏🏻 — Tahir Ashraf (@Tahir_A) September 22, 2020

More details are still awaited. According to local reports, residents heard a big boom before the earthquake. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 12 km from Srinagar at a depth of five km.

