Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday condemned the attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two jawans sustained injuries in the attack that took place in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

"Condemn the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Lawaypora, J&K. Salute the martyrdom of personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members," Gehlot tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)