New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday visited two military-run COVID-19 hospitals in the national capital and reviewed their overall functioning, including patient care mechanisms.

Gen Rawat interacted with some of the patients at Army-run Base hospital and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital which was set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"Gen Bipin Rawat #CDS visited #SVBPH & #BaseHospital Delhi Cantt #BHDC to oversee & review medical & patient care against COVID-19. #CDS interacted with patients undergoing treatment and he also commended #COVIDWarriors for their selfless service," the Army tweeted.

In view of surge in coronavirus cases, the Indian Army last month converted the Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment into a COVID-19 facility.

At present, around 650 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The DRDO reopened its makeshift Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital near the Delhi airport last month.

The hospital was set up last year following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. It was shut down in February following a significant drop in coronavirus cases.

The armed forces have created a number of healthcare facilities on a war footing in order to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)