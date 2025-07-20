New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A generally cloudy sky with rain has been predicted for Delhi on Monday, with maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degree celsius, the weather department said.

According to the department, the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius , 1.1 notch below the normal.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 75, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to the CPCB.

