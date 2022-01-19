Ghaziabad, Jan 18 (PTI) The district administration here has identified 36 polling stations and 158 booths as sensitive ahead of the Assembly polls, an official said on Tuesday.

To check any untoward situation, additional police force will be deployed by the administration outside the polling stations and booths as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.

Most polling stations are located in rural areas of the district.

Senior superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said the administration will carry out videography of the voting process.

In total, 36 polling stations and 158 booths have been identified as sensitive, he said. There are 728 polling stations and 3,353 booths in the whole district, the SSP said.

