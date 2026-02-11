The much-anticipated second season of Netflix's critically acclaimed crime thriller, Kohrra, premiered today, 11 February 2026, drawing immediate attention from viewers and critics alike. The new instalment sees Barun Sobti return as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, now joined by Mona Singh as the formidable Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur, as they delve into a fresh murder mystery set against the atmospheric backdrop of Punjab. Early reactions across social media platforms indicate a strong reception for the series, particularly praising the lead performances and the show's continued commitment to its gritty, layered storytelling. 'Kohrra' Season 2 to Be out on February 11.

'Kohrra' Season 1 Set High Benchmark

The first season of Kohrra, which premiered on 15 July 2023, garnered significant praise for its authentic portrayal of police investigations and its exploration of deep-seated societal issues within rural Punjab. It earned a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and secured five awards at the 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards, including Best Actor for Suvinder Vicky and Best Supporting Actor for Barun Sobti. This established a high bar for the second season, which shifts its setting from Jagrana to the Dalerpura Police Station and introduces a new central case involving the murder of a woman found in a barn.

Mona Singh and Barun Sobti Win Praise

A significant change in the second season is the introduction of Mona Singh, who steps into a lead role alongside Barun Sobti. Viewers have been quick to commend the chemistry and individual performances of the new investigative pair. Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) have lauded Singh for her "quiet strength" and "restrained authority" as Dhanwant Kaur, a character navigating institutional resistance and personal grief. Barun Sobti, reprising his role as Garundi, is noted for his "effortlessly nuanced" portrayal, showcasing a character with increased responsibility and emotional complexities as he begins a new chapter as a commanding officer. ‘Kohrra’ Season 2: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh Team Up for Another Gripping Murder Mystery (Watch Video)

'Kohrra' Season 2 Tackles Punjab’s Dark Realities

The narrative of Kohrra Season 2 reportedly opens with the visuals of a Prabhat Feri, a morning procession, which then fades into a dawn that reveals not just a murder mystery but a deeper "reckoning." The season is said to explore themes of patriarchy, generational bitterness, and the crushing burden of social constraints, painting a "chilling portrait of Punjab's self-destructive cultural patterns." The series, co-created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia, continues its signature "inside-out approach" to tackle macro themes such as bonded labour, regional discrimination, and the lingering impact of the militancy period in the early 1990s.

‘Kohrra’ Season 2 Earns Strong Early Reviews

Initial reviews highlight the season's ability to evolve beyond a mere whodunit, transforming into a "piercing social drama." The writing and direction have been described as "top-notch," with the series maintaining its gripping and intense nature. The decision to retain much of the dialogue in Punjabi has also been praised for its authenticity, with one user calling the existence of Kohrra Season 2 a "small miracle" in the current streaming landscape. A surprise cameo by Jaideep Ahlawat has also been a talking point among viewers. ‘Kohrra’ Season 2 Teaser: Barun Sobti’s Gritty Cop Returns, Teaming Up With Mona Singh for Another Intense Crime Investigation (Watch Video)

'Kohrra' Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix

Kohrra Season 2 is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, with all episodes released simultaneously, catering to binge-watching audiences. The series is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and English subtitles, aiming for a wider global reach. With its compelling storyline, strong performances, and continued exploration of complex human and societal issues, Kohrra appears to have successfully navigated the challenges of a second season, solidifying its position as a significant offering in the Indian crime thriller genre.

