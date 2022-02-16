Ghaziabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Twenty women were booked here for carrying out a protest rally in favour of hijab without permission, police here said on Wednesday.

The protest was held on Sunday and a video of it was also found circulating on social media today.

The video purportedly showed a few cops, male and female, using batons to disperse the protesting women.

The rally was held in Shani Bazaar market of Navneet Vihar colony, Circle officer, Indirapuram, Abhay Kumar Mishra said.

He said the Muslim women protesters did not have permission for the demonstration and were in violation of the section 144 in force in the area.

The protest was not organised under banner of any outfit and police are investigating the principal actors behind the act, Mishra said.

