Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) The municipal corporation here has retrieved its 350 metre of land worth Rs 1 crore grabbed by some people for constructing a building, an official said Monday.

Earlier, the civic body had registered a complaint against four people, Rakesh alias Ravi, Rajendra, Tejvir and Ratanvir, but they got stay orders on their arrest from the Allahabad High Court, Municipal Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar said.

In its order, the court had also put a stay on the construction work, but it was going on, he said.

Upon getting information, a team of the Enforcement Department was sent to the spot which bulldozed the construction. PTI CORR

