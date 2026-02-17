New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline, welcomed its 34th aircraft, marking its third aircraft induction in under two months since the beginning of CY 2026.

According to an official statement, the airline said that the continued fleet expansion underscores the airline's strong growth momentum and strengthens its ability to build greater depth across its domestic and international footprint.

Also Read | Ranchi Horror: Young Man Dragged Kms by Mercedes for Protesting Accident; Jharkhand High Court Lawyer Manoj Tandon Arrested.

The first leg of the delivery flight commenced from Everett in Seattle, to Keflavik, Iceland, and concluded with the final leg from Larnaca, Cyprus to Bengaluru, India, the airline said. Bearing registration number VT-YBL, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on 16th February 2026.

As per the airline, purpose-built to Akasa's specifications and equipped with Safran Z200 seats, a next-generation seating solution, the aircraft is designed to elevate the in-flight experience. The seats feature a generous 4-inch recline, an ergonomically contoured backrest, and enhanced cushioning for superior sitting comfort, alongside thoughtfully positioned additional conveniences such as USB-C and USB-A ports to support the needs of today's hyper-connected travellers.

Also Read | ‘Cannot Afford to Depend on AI Models Coming From Abroad’: DRDO Chief Chandrika Kaushik Calls for Indigenous AI in Defence Sector.

This addition supports Akasa Air's disciplined expansion, as it advances towards its journey of becoming one of the top 30 airlines in the world by the turn of this decade.

Since commencing operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has demonstrated a consistent approach to building scale. With 34 aircraft now in its fleet, the airline continues to strengthen its domestic and international network while maintaining high standards of reliability and customer experience, said the airline.

Akasa Air has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with a robust pipeline of 192 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next six years, reflecting its commitment to supporting India's rapidly growing travel demand.

This comes weeks after the airline welcome its 33rd Akasa Air welcomes its 33rd aircraft with all-women pilot crew, marking its second fleet addition since January 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)