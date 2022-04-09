Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): The family of the student from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad who was shot dead in Canada's Toronto suspect robbery to be the motive for the killing.

According to reports, the student identified as Kartik Vasudev had gone to Canada this January and was pursuing a course in Global Management. Vasudev who was killed following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station on Thursday evening worked part-time at a restaurant in Toronto.

Ritesh Vasudev, the deceased's father told ANI that they came to know about the incident after receiving a call from the Toronto Police.

"I think it is a case of robbery, somebody must have tired to snatch my son's bag... he had gone to Canada this January to study. He was also working part time in a restaurant. When he departed for his work and left the metro subway, somebody shot at him," Vasudev said.

"We came to know that he was missing when we got a call from his friends telling us that he did not show up at the workplace. Upon enquiring, we came to know that there was a shootout and a picture of the bag he was carrying was published in the local newspaper. We received the call from the police informing us that he had been shot," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Vasudev. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar also offered his "deepest condolences" to the family.

"Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Indian Embassy in Toronto said that it is in touch with the family and would provide all possible assistance for the early repatriation of the mortal remains.

"We are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains," India in Toronto tweeted. (ANI)

