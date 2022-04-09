New Delhi, April 9: The capital is now in the grip of severe heat wave. For Saturday, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert regarding heatwave. People have been advised to avoid heatstroke and not to go out in the sun from 12 noon to 4 pm. To avoid the heat, it has been asked to keep drinking water again and again. The temperature similar to May has started happening in April itself. The hottest place in the capital was the Siri Fort Sports Complex, where the temperature was recorded at 43.9 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature in Pitampura has reached 26.5. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave spell is likely to continue over northwest, west, and central India during the next few days.

ON Friday, the IMD in a tweet, said, "Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand during next 5 days."

Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand during next 5 days pic.twitter.com/mBVQmjswRI — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 8, 2022

A yellow alert has been issued for heatwaves and an orange alert for severe heatwaves in some parts of Rajasthan for the next four to five days. On Friday, the maximum temperatures were above normal by five degree Celsius at most places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Heatwave in India: Rajasthan’s Alwar Records Maximum Temperature of 45.8 Degrees; Delhi Sizzles Above 40 Degrees

The IMD, on Friday, predicted rainfall in northeastern states till April 12. It tweeted, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 09th & 10th; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during 08th-10th April; over Assam-Meghalaya during 09th-12th April. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely west Assam-Meghalaya during 10th-12th April, 2022." Weather Forecast: No Respite From Heatwave in Northwest And Central India During Next 5 Days; Light Rain Expected in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, southern states, including Tamilnadu and south Kerala, are also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on April 9. Coastal and interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh are also likely to receive scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning.

