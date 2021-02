Ghaziabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Two police constables posted at GT Road Kotwali have been suspended for dereliction of duty, an official said on Monday.

The action was taken by SSP Kalanidhi Naithani after a departmental inquiry, Superintendent of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal told PTI. PTI CORR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)