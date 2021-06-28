Ghaziabad/Noida, Jun 28 (PTI) Ghaziabad on Monday moved down to the 32nd position in the list of Uttar Pradesh districts with maximum active cases of coronavirus while Gautam Buddh Nagar stood on the 12th spot, official data showed.

Ghaziabad now has 28 active cases while Gautam Buddh Nagar has 70, according to data issued by the state Health Department for a 24-hour period.

During the period, Ghaziabad recorded just two new cases of COVID-19 along with 26 recoveries. The district's death toll stands at 461 while overall 55,035 patients have recovered, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six new cases and five recoveries. Its death toll stands at 466 while COVID recoveries surged to 62,507, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, adjoining Delhi in western UP, had constantly figured among the top 10 of the 75 districts in the state in terms of active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP reached 3,046, while overall recoveries surged to 16,80,174 and death toll mounted to 22,559, according to official data.

