Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) Nearly three months after launching his party, Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday appointed three former ministers -- Tara Chand, Peerzada Mohd Sayeed and G M Saroori -- as vice-chairmen of the party.

Salman Nizami was given the responsibility of the chief spokesperson of the DAP.

Azad also named Jugal Kishore Sharma and Mohammad Amin Bhat as the provincial presidents for Jammu and Kashmir regions, respectively.

The party also announced the names of 10 new general secretaries, 12 secretaries, six spokespersons and media coordinators-cum-additional spokespersons and four social media coordinators.

Azad, 73, who quit the Congress on August 26, launched the DAP in Jammu on September 26 with the support of dozens of former ministers, ex-legislators and other prominent leaders, majority of whom also resigned from the Congress in his support.

On October 1, Azad was unanimously elected as the chairman of the DAP following a resolution passed at a founder members' session, which was held both in Jammu and Srinagar.

Two days later, former ministers -- Taj Mohi-ud-din and R S Chib -- were appointed as treasurer and general secretary, respectively, for smooth functioning of the party.

Announcing the office bearers of DAP state committee J-K, Azad appointed former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and Sayeed and Saroori as party's vice chairmen.

M K Bjhardwaj, Aslam Goni, Manzoor Ganai, Muzaffar Parrey, Abdul Gani Ahangar and Nizami were appointed as six working committee members, the party said, adding Mohiuddin and Chib will continue to be treasurer and general secretaries as appointed earlier.

The party said all vice chairmen, general secretaries, treasurer and both provincial presidents would be members of the working committee, while all secretaries will be special invitees to the committee.

Chib will be general secretary in-charge media and communication department, it said.

