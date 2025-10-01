Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark vision, the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), is now evolving into India's first global financial and technology hub.

Backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure, incentives such as subsidies and tax exemptions, and a proactive policy framework, GIFT City is attracting global capital while positioning Gujarat as a major destination for international finance.

"The concept of GIFT City was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2007-2008 during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. The idea was to establish in India a world-class international financial hub on par with Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, and New York," said Sanjay Kaul, CEO of GIFT City.

Several home-grown enterprises have already expanded their operations within the hub, benefiting from its world-class facilities. "We came to GIFT City in 2016-2017 as an anchor tenant, and by aligning with PM Modi's vision and receiving complete support from the government, our company has continued to grow over time," said Narendra Acharya, Senior Corporate Executive at Infibeam Avenues Pvt Ltd.

Australia's Deakin University has established its campus within GIFT City, marking the first-ever foreign university to set up a base in India. "After the announcement in 2023, all the balls started to roll, with the Gujarat Government, the Union Government, and the Australian Government all trying to help us in aligning this first campus in GIFT City," stated Deepak Bajaj, Campus Director.

"It was surprising for me to know and imagine that in Gandhinagar, a foreign university is operating. I got to know about it during the 'Vibrant Gujarat' event. And I applied and got into one of the courses," shared student Kranali Shah.

With modern office spaces, fintech-ready infrastructure, and a robust ecosystem for banking, IT services, start-ups, and global education, GIFT City is fast emerging as the nerve centre of international finance and technology in India. (ANI)

