Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): On the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, a significant seminar was organised on the theme "GIFT City: India's International Financial Gateway", showcasing the state's vision for economic development on a global scale.

The seminar was graced by senior dignitaries, including Ajay Bhadu, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director & Group CEO of GIFT City. Delegates from the United States of America also made a special appearance at the event, according to a release.

Also Read | Who Is Dr Sangram Patil? UK-Based NRI YouTuber and PM Modi Critic Stopped at Mumbai Airport After FIR Over Online Posts.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) has been developed across 886 acres of land situated between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. This ambitious project reflects India's vision to create a world-class financial and technology hub that integrates modern infrastructure with global business opportunities.

The city is divided into two major zones. The first is the Domestic Tariff Area, which spans approximately 625 acres. This zone is designed to include commercial, residential, social, and infrastructure facilities, ensuring the region remains self-reliant and sustainable. It provides a balanced ecosystem where people can live, work, and engage in community life, the release stated.

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History and Top Wishes To Share.

The second zone is the Multi-Services Special Economic Zone (SEZ), covering about 261 acres. This area is dedicated to international financial services and hosts activities related to banking, fintech, insurance, capital markets, and other global business operations. By focusing on these sectors, the SEZ positions GIFT City as a competitive international hub for financial innovation and cross-border economic engagement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)