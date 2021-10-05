New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Guduchi or Tinospora cordifolia is safe for use but some similar looking plants such as Tinospora crispa may be harmful, the Ministry of Ayush said on Tuesday after concerns were raised over its safety in some scientific journals and social media posts.

In an advisory, the ministry said, "It is reiterated that Guduchi is a safe and effective Ayurveda medicine. However it is advisable to use it in consultation with a qualified, registered Ayush physician."

There are a good number of studies published in peer reviewed journals to substantiate safety and efficacy of Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia). Its hepato-protective properties are also well established, it said.

The Ministry of Ayush has recently noticed safety concerns on the use of Guduchi that were published in social media and in some scientific journals, the ministry said in a statement.

"This advisory is being issued to confirm that Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia) is safe to use but some similar looking plants like Tinospora crispa may be harmful. Guduchi is a popularly known herb, familiar as Giloy and is being used in therapeutics since long in AYUSH systems," the statement said.

Guduchi is known for its immense therapeutic applications and the practices are regulated in accordance with various applicable provisions.

"It is observed that different species of Tinospora are available and only Tinospora cordifolia should be used in therapeutics, whereas similar looking species like Tinospora crispa may manifest adverse effects," the statement said.

The Ministry of Ayush has a well-established system of for reporting of suspected adverse drug reactions from Ayush medication, with its network spreading across all over India, the statement said.

If any suspected adverse event occurs after intake of Ayush medicine it may be reported to the nearby Pharmacovigilance centre through an Ayush physician, it stated. Further it is advised to take Ayush medicine and treatment under supervision and consultation of a registered Ayush physician only, it added.

