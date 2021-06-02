Giridih, Jun 2 (PTI) Intensifying drive against extremists, the Giridih district administration has sought permission from the state government to prosecute 18 ultras under the UAP Act, an official said Wednesday.

Giridih Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha has sought permission from the Department of Home, Prisons and Disaster Management, Government of Jharkhand to prosecute 18 CPI (Maoist) ultras under Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAP) Act, the official said.

On December 27 last year, a police team under Giridih SP Amit Renu had arrested 11 militants, including CPI-Maoist area committee member Prashant Manjhi, with 10 weapons including a carbine.

Out of these, three extremists carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh each on thier heads, the official said.

Besides, them seven other ultras have also been arrested separately and their prosecution under the same harsh law has been sought.

