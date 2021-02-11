New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said the nearly empty Opposition benches in Lok Sabha during the general discussion on the Union Budget showed its double standards.

When BJP member Ganesh Singh was speaking on the budget, Giriraj Singh pointed at the nearly empty benches of the opposition and said it showed the "double standards" of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

K Suresh, who was in the Chair, said he was present in the House.

At this, Giriraj Singh said Suresh was sitting in the House as a presiding officer and not as a (Congress) member.

