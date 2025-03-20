Jhansi (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl died and over two dozen people were injured when a tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned after being hit by a truck near Uttar Pradesh border on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened on Jhansi-Lalitpur highway in Chakarpur in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, they said.

The victims, residents of Bhander in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, were returning from a pilgrimage to the Karila Mata temple in Ashoknagar, Niwari Circle Officer Manmohan Baghel said.

They were en route to Unnao Balaji temple via Deva Mata temple in Orchha when a container truck collided with the tractor-trolley, he said.

Upon receiving information, police teams from Niwari and Uttar Pradesh's Babina rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the Jhansi Medical College, the officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Swati Kushwaha, a resident of MP's Bhander, they said.

According to Dr. Sachin Mahour, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the local medical college, the girl succumbed on the way to the hospital, while several injured persons are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, police have launched a search for the unidentified container truck involved in the accident.

