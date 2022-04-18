Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl student was killed while three others sustained injuries after they were hit by a bus while crossing a road at Mahilan Chowk in Punjab's Sangrur district on Monday, police said.

"A 12-year-old girl died in the incident while three other students were injured when the bus hit them while they were crossing the road to return home after school hours," a police official of the Chhajli police station in Sangrur said.

He said the injured were hospitalised, of which two have been discharged while another one with serious injuries has been referred to a government hospital in Patiala.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep anguish and sorrow over the road accident.

Mann announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the girl and directed the district administration to provide free treatment to the injured.

