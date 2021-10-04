Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar city, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor's mother, the accused, identified as Kartik, raped the girl in a village here on Sunday and recorded a video of the incident.

He threatened the girl of posting the video on social media if she told anyone about the incident.

A case was registered against Kartik at Kotwali police station and efforts were underway to nab him, the police added.

