Meerut, April 2: On her way back home from tuition, a class 10 student was allegedly abducted and raped following which she committed suicide after returning home at his village in Meerut district, police said on Friday. The girl belonging to a village under the Sardhana Kotwali area consumed poison after returning home on Thursday evening, said police adding she died in the hospital during the treatment.

Meerut's Rural Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said four youths were involved in abducting and raping the girl and the police, on the basis of a suicide note left by the girl, have arrested two of the accused and have launched a manhunt to nab two others.

In her suicide note, the girl had named four persons, including neighbouring village residents Lakhan, son of Sanjay, and Vikas, son of Balwant alias Murali, besides two others. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

Lakahn and Vikas have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for two others, the SP said. The SP said the girl was abducted by four youths of Kapasad village and raped in a tower near her house.

After returning home, she narrated her woes to her parents and consumed some poisonous substance sometime later, prompting her parents to rush her to the SSD Global Hospital in Modipuram, where she died during the treatment.

