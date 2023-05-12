Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Girls have outshined boys again in class 12 board exam results with females recording 90 per cent pass percentage, said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday.

The Controller of Examinations said that around 17 lakh students appeared for the class 12 board exams and that girls had excelled again since more than 90 per cent of females who took the exam passed.

He added that the result percentage was comparatively low than the previous year and that if any student scored less than 33 per cent marks in one subject out of 5, they would have to take the compartment exam, conducted in July.

"Around 17 lakh candidates appeared in the class 12 board exams. The result percentage is a little lesser than last year. Girls have again performed very well, more than 90pc pass percentage was recorded in girls. If any student scores less than 33pc marks in one subject out of 5, they have to clear the compartment exam which will be conducted in July," stated the Controller of Examinations, CBSE.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33.

As per the officials, the national pass percentage has fallen this year. However, the Trivandrum region tops with 99.91 per cent.

This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent.

CBSE Class 12 board exams were held in February, March and April. As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE will not award first, second and third divisions to its students, to avoid unhealthy competition.

The board said it would award merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects.

The board has recently released an official notice regarding the security pin for DigiLocker.As per reports, CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in.

It must be noted that the mark sheets and passing certificates will be uploaded on the DigiLocker for the applicants who appeared for the exams.

Applicants who appear for the exam can download their results online by activating their CBSE Result DigiLocker Accounts.

Students have to use their security pins and activate their accounts to download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates.

Students can check their marks on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or digilocker.gov.in using roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth. Students can check it on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps. (ANI)

