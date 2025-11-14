New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said that the Global Energy Leaders' Summit (GELS) 2025 would be held in Puri, Odisha, from December 5 to 7.

Speaking to reporters, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said, "The Global Energy Leaders' Summit will be held in Puri from December 5 to 7. The Odisha government, along with the central government, in association with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change we are organising this event. In this, we are expecting members from 28 states and Latin American countries, along with African countries. Union Territory of Delhi is also expected to participate in this event. The central ministers have given their consent."

He said that Union Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik and Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi will attend this Summit. He said that this is the first summit of this kind being held in Odisha.

Union Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik and Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo launched the logo and website of the Global Energy Leaders' Summit (GELS) 2025 at New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Shripad Yesso Naik said, "The power sector will get great benefit from this summit. The Indian government is supporting this summit. The way progress is being made in the power sector and renewable energy, I am confident that it will gather more pace."

He said that GELS 2025 marks the beginning of a vital national and global dialogue on energy transition, climate leadership, and technology-driven transformation. He highlighted India's rapid progress in power generation, renewable energy, transmission capacity, and digital modernisation, noting that the country is among the world's fastest-growing energy markets.

Naik extended his best wishes to the Government of Odisha, its Energy Department, and all partner organisations for the successful organisation of GELS 2025, noting that such collaborative efforts are vital to achieving India's Net-Zero 2070 commitments and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The Minister praised Odisha as the first State in India to undertake power sector reforms in the 1990s, maintaining a strong commitment to efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. He said Odisha's model shows how growth can align with environmental responsibility and clean energy investments can drive industry and jobs.

Referring to the theme of GELS 2025 "Powering India: Sufficiency, Balance, Innovation," Naik said it reflects the Prime Minister's vision built on four pillars--Energy Access, Efficiency, Sustainability, and Security. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy to support the Summit and expressed confidence that GELS 2025 will establish a lasting platform for energy leadership and collaboration. (ANI)

