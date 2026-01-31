New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the inclusion of Patna Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Etah and Chhari-Dhand in Gujarat as Ramsar sites. These are wetlands deemed to be of "international importance" under the Ramsar Convention. Ramsar Convention on Wetlands is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of Ramsar sites (wetlands)

PM Modi hailed the recognition as a milestone in India's efforts to protect wetlands and safeguard biodiversity.

Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch, Gujarat, have been added to the Ramsar sites list. These wetlands provide a sanctuary for hundreds of migratory and resident bird species, and are also home to chinkara, wolves, caracal, desert cats, desert foxes, and several endangered species.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Delighted that the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch (Gujarat) are Ramsar sites. Congratulations to the local population there as well as all those passionate about wetland conservation."

"These recognitions reaffirm our commitment to preserving biodiversity and protecting vital ecosystems. May these wetlands continue to thrive as safe habitats for countless migratory and native species," the post read.

Earlier on Friday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that Patna Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh and Chhari-Dhand in Gujarat have been added to India's Ramsar sites and congratulated the local communities and conservationists for their role in protecting these vital wetlands.

"Congratulations Team Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and the Wetland community! With World Wetlands Day close by, I am delighted to announce that there are two new additions to India's Ramsar growing network. Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch, Gujarat are the new entrants to the coveted Ramsar sites list. This international recognition reflects India's strong commitment to protect our environment and conserve our rich wetlands," Yadav wrote in a post on X.

"Hundreds of migratory and resident avian species find their home in the two wetlands, apart from being the habitat of chinkara, wolves, caracal, desert cats and desert foxes besides endangered birds. Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodiji, Indian Ramsar network has seen an expansion of over 276% - climbing from 26 in 2014 to 98 now," the post read. (ANI)

