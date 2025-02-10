Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS), which is scheduled to be held in the state capital Bhopal on February 24 and 25, there is immense enthusiasm among entrepreneurs and inventors.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav claimed that the Summit would boost the state's industrial sector and would open up more employment opportunities for youth in the state.

According to an official release, Yadav, during his international tour seeking investment, has invited global companies for GIS to participate not only in the economic growth of Madhya Pradesh but also in its technological advancement.

Companies from UK, Germany, and Japan have expressed their commitment to supporting the state's progress in the field of technology. With foreign industries setting up operations in Madhya Pradesh, the latest technologies will undoubtedly enter the state, driving local industries forward with world-class advancements. This will significantly boost the industrial sector, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

During CM Yadav's six-day visit to the UK and Germany in November 2024, investment proposals worth approximately Rs 78,000 crore were received from industrialists and investors. This significant investment is expected to boost the overall development of Madhya Pradesh while creating numerous employment opportunities for tech-savvy youth, stated the release.

Before the UK-Germany visit, a proposal was put forward at the Sagar Regional Industry Conclave, outlining a collaboration between Germany and India to establish a technical unit in Acharpura, Bhopal. To facilitate this, a German investor was handed a land allotment letter in Germany, confirming the company's investment of over Rs 100 crore in Bhopal. Additionally, interactive sessions and roundtable discussions were held on the development of software and IT parks. Notably, Woodpecker Software has proposed an investment of Rs 1,100 crore in the chemical and IT sectors, as per the official release.

The Chief Minister further stated that his visit to the UK and Germany will open up better employment opportunities for tech-savvy youth in Madhya Pradesh. Investments from these countries will not only bring the latest technology to the state's technical institutions but also create avenues for skill development and career growth for young professionals.

During Madhya Pradesh CM's visit to Japan, a significant milestone was reached with the approval of the Japan-Madhya Pradesh Industrial Cooperation Forum, paving the way for the establishment of a Japanese Industrial Park, Skill Development Center, and Smart Manufacturing Hub in the state, as per the release.

CM Yadav expressed confidence that Japan will participate in the Global Investors Summit as a country partner, further strengthening economic and industrial cooperation between the two nations. Several Japanese companies have shown keen interest in investing in medical devices, automobiles, manufacturing, electronics, and textiles (ready-made garments) in Madhya Pradesh. With the support of Japanese investors, Madhya Pradesh is steadily transforming into an 'ideal destination' and an 'industry-friendly state' for global investments, it added. (ANI)

