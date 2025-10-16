New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the conference on "Extradition of Fugitives: Challenges & Strategies" in New Delhi on Thursday. The event was organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Shah addressed the gathering, stating that the conference aims to bring together global operations, strong coordination and smart diplomacy.

"Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, a strong India is moving forward to ensure the rule of law along with secure borders. In this conference, we will ensure to bring together global operation, strong coordination and smart diplomacy," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Caste Census: Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy, Wife Sudha Murty Decline To Participate in Controversial Socio-Economic and Academic Survey.

He emphasised taking strict action not only against the criminal activities inside the nation but also across the border. Shah underlined that criminals who flee the country after committing serious offences must be brought back.

"We must keep a zero tolerance policy, not only against corruption, crime, and terrorism in India but also against criminals who sit across the border. It is our responsibility to find a way to bring back wanted fugitives and punish them as per the Indian law system," he stated.

Also Read | Is X Shutting Down Its Creator Monetisation Programme Because It Caused More Harm Than Benefit? Elon Musk's Platform Calls Claim 'Fake News'.

Home Minister Amit Shah stated that a "ruthless approach" will be targeted against financial scammers, cybercriminals, terrorists, and anyone involved in criminal activities.

"We need to break the assurance that these criminals have in their mind that Indian law cannot reach us...this is our responsibility to break that assurance...We also need to end the ecosystem that provides judicial, financial, and political support to such criminals," Shah asserted.

Shah stated that the PM Modi led government has undertaken foolproof measures to ensure that no offender escapes the grip of law.

Earlier on October 14, Amit Shah announced that the National Security Guard (NSG), India's premier anti-terror force, will establish its seventh operational hub in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya soon, expanding its nationwide presence to deal with any terror attack.

The announcement was made during the 41st Raising Day celebrations of the NSG in Haryana's Manesar.

Highlighting the Central government's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Shah said, "Six NSG hubs have already been established in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, the Jammu Task Force, and now, Ayodhya."

The new Ayodhya hub will ensure that NSG commandos are deployed round the clock, 24 hours a day, every day of the year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)