Jammu, Oct 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday terminated the services of a senior doctor posted at the Government Medical College (GMC) here for unauthorised absence, an official order said.

Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi was appointed as lecturer in the department of Ophthalmology in GMC Jammu on September 11, 2017 and placed as in-charge assistant profession in the department on February 8, 2021.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Two Sell Painkillers to Youth at Crematorium in Coimbatore, Arrested With 500 Tablets; Four Accused at Large.

Sofi, in-charge assistant professor, department of ophthalmology, GMC Jammu, has been dismissed from service with immediate effect, an order issued by the secretary to the government, health and medical education department, Bhupinder Kumar said.

Quoting a communication from the GMC principal, the order said the doctor has remained on unauthorised absence from his duties with effect from March 29, 2021 and subsequently show cause notices have been served to him several times with the categorical directions for resumption of his duties.

Also Read | No Citizen Should Be Prosecuted Under Section 66A of the IT Act, Says Supreme Court.

"...it has been found that Sofi had remained on unauthorised absence from his duties and therefore has lost his service in view of the import of Article 128 of J&K, civil service regulations," the order read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)