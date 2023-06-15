New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Crisis-hit airline Go First on Thursday announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 19 due to operational reasons. Earlier, it was supposed to be till June 16.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 19th June 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," Go First said in a tweet.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," they said in a letter.

The letter further said that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," it added.

Earlier on June 13, Go First announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 16.

The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled.

Civil aviation regulator DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring or revival plan, within a period of 30 days. The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by the regulator for further appropriate action in the matter. (ANI)

