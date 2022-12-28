Mapusa Police with the illegally rented out two-wheelers (Photo/ANI)

Mapusa (Goa) [India], December 28 (ANI): Mapusa police on Tuesday seized three two-wheelers which were rented out illegally to tourists here.

During patrolling, under the supervision of PI Paresh Naik, three private vehicles were found to be rented out illegally to tourists, as per Jivba Dalvi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mapusa.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Booked for Assaulting Housemaid at Cleo County Society, Blames Domestic Help of Stealing and Adding Sleeping Pills in Meals (Watch Video).

The owners did not have the necessary permits from the authorities to use these rented scooters.

A report would be submitted to the court for issuing fines.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Molested in Sagarpur by Man Posing As Police Officer.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)