Bandora (Goa) [India], April 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Goa CM Pramod Sawant visited Nagesh temple in Bandora, Goa on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Shah presented the "Maharashtra Bhushan" award for the year 2022 to Dr Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, a social worker, at Raigarh, Maharashtra.

Shah said that people have immense respect and devotion for Dr Appasaheb Dharmadhikari or Appasaheb, and "such respect and devotion can be achieved only through sacrifice, dedication and service."

On this occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and many other dignitaries were present.

"People have immense respect and devotion for Appasaheb, a social worker who did social service in public life without aspiring for any fame. Such respect and devotion can be achieved only through sacrifice, dedication and service done by Appasaheb. People's love, trust and respect for Appasaheb is a tribute to his work and value, and the teachings of Nanasaheb. Like Appasaheb, instead of following the people, one should act in such a way that people follow him," Shah said.

He said that it is rarely seen in history that the culture of social service remains in the same family for three generations. First Nanasaheb, then Appasaheb and now Sachin Bhau and his brothers are carrying forward this tradition of social service.

He said that by giving him the Maharashtra Bhushan Award the Maharashtra government has not only honoured Appasaheb but has also inspired crores of people to live life like him.

"This land of Raigad in Maharashtra is the holy land of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This land has continued three traditions in the country. First- the tradition of valor and sacrifice for the nation, was started by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rising from the land of Maharashtra across the country, great freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar, Vasudev Balwant Phadke, Chapekar brothers and Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak laid down their lives for Swaraj and respect," said Shah.

Amit Shah prayed for Appasaheb's long life and wished lakhs of his followers to continue working in society for many years as per Appasaheb's directions. (ANI)

