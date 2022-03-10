Panaji (Goa) [India], March 10 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday morning reached a counting centre in Panaji on Thursday morning as counting of votes began for the recently held Assembly Elections in the coastal state.

Sawant was apprised about the security measures in place by the police officials.

In line with traditions set by his predecessor and former Union Minister Manohar Parrikar, the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier this morning offers prayers at Sri Datta Temple in his constituency, Sanquelim.

Meanwhile, strong rooms have been opened in the presence of candidates and observers at various counting centres in the state today. Postal ballots have been taken to the counting halls through a dedicated corridor of security personnel.

Speaking to ANI today morning, South Goa District Collector Ruchika Katyal said, "The strong rooms have just been opened in the presence of candidates and observers. Postal ballots will be taken to the counting halls through a dedicated corridor of security personnel. Counting for South Goa will be done at Damodar College."

Amid predictions of a hung Assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on the popular verdict to assess their chances of forming government in the state.Sawant expressed confidence that the BJP will be forming the next government in the state.

Congress, which is also hopeful of forming the government, has asked its candidates to stay at a resort to prevent any attempt at "poaching". The party's leaders in Goa are learnt to be in touch with state leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "to prevent the BJP from returning to power" in the state.

The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls. (ANI)

