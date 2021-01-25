Panaji, Jan 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday congratulated veteran writer and folk art curator Vinayak Khedhekar who is conferred with prestigious Padma Shri award.

The 82-year-old has been been credited with several works related to research on Goa's heritage and culture. He was one of the longest serving Member Secretary of the state- run Kala Academy.

"My congratulations to Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedhekar ji, expert on Goan folk and cultural heritage and prominent author, on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award. A proud of moment for Goa," the CM tweeted.

BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade tweeted: "#Goa salutes the dedication hardwork and sacrifice of Vinayak Ji which has brought laurel and pride for the state".

