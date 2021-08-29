Panaji (Goa) [India], August 29 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday inaugurated the Goa Startup Conclave Entrepreneurship Summit "Anth Prerana" at a function organized by the Startup Promotion Cell in Collaboration with Goa Institute of Management at Panaji.

Addressing a event, Sawant said that it's satisfying that the IT policy 2018 and Startup policy 2017 on implementation have provided and approved approximately Rs 180 crore of financial incentives for certified Goan startup and approximately Rs 1.47crore has been awarded under the Goa Startup policy.

The plans of upscaling the connectivity and infrastructure in the State are already in motion, as well as the setup of various other incubation cells to encourage healthy startup investments to motivate young promising entrepreneurs, Sawant said.

"Inaugurated, Antha Prena a Startup Conclave and Entrepreneurship Summit. Antha Prerna aims to provide opportunities and platform to the young Entrepreneurs and to create an ecosystem to foster a culture of ideation and innovation in Goa", he said in a tweet.

The CM further said state government intends to provide all support for the startup ecosystem in the State. This mega event will boost the startup ecosystem in the State. It is time for us to work to make the startup ecosystem in India to be the best in the world.

Talking about his vision Sawant said, "My vision is to make Goa state top in the startup ecosystem in 2025. At present, we are in the fourth state in India, he also added that It is not for the IT sector but in other sectors also the Goa government will give its whole support."

He appealed to the youth to contribute with the government to make Goa self-reliant in terms of the IT sector by starting start centres in rural areas of Goa.

Minister for Revenue, Jenifer Monserrate said through the state's startup cell they have helped hundreds of investors, partners, incubators, and business mentors to build a sustainable and growth-intensive startup culture in our beautiful state.

Monserrate said through constant networking, community-building activities and mentoring sessions our aim is to provide the Goan Startup with the exposure and opportunities to access global platforms. "In the past, we've organized workshops and flagships events like the Global VC Summit, Microsoft's 100 unicorns, the Goa IT Summit, and Vibrant Goa 2019 to just name a few," she said.

She further said, that 111 startups have been certified by the government of Goa, out of which over 20 have been founded by woman entrepreneurs. The policies have been tremendous in impacting more than 1500 entrepreneurs and about 45 startups have been incentivized. According to the current startup dossier, startups are employing 788 individuals out of which 558 are Goans, she remarked.

Director Department of IT & CEO of Startup Promotion Cell Ankita Anand in her address said that Goa has been an emerging startup destination two years back but today it is truly making a mark with the increasing number of successful Goan start-ups.

Anand further added that the startup conclave - aims to build a stronger startup Ecosystem by boosting the Entrepreneurs within the budding startups and connecting them with various investors.

The conclave will give an opportunity for enabling direct startup- Investors. There would be experience-sharing sessions by successful startups. The central government and state government representatives would be explaining various facets of enabling startups growth. As the New Goa startup Policy is in the anvil, we would be enabling the changes that have been proposed to assist the Startup Ecosystem. (ANI)

