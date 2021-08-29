Guntur, August 29: An ex-army man opened fire on two farmers in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district due to a dispute over farmland. Both the victims succumbed to bullet injuries. The incident took place in Rayavarm village of Guntur’s Machrela Mandal on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Metta Shiva and Metta Balkrishna. Delhi Man Thrashes Brother to Death With Dumbbells Over Family Issues, Arrested.

The deceased were cousins of the 47-year-old accused, Metta Sambasiva Rao. The ex-army man is currently worked with a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) company as a security guard. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused was having a dispute with his cousins over inherited farmlands fr years.o

In the past also, they quarrelled many times. On the day of the incident, the accused went to the house of the victims. The fight broke out between them. In the fir of anger, he fired at the victims. As per the media report, Rao fired four rounds that injured Shiva and Balakrishna and two others. Delhi's Sub-Inspector Surrenders After Shooting Girlfriend, Murdering Father-in-Law in Haryana's Rohtak.

All four people were taken to Macherla government hospital. Shiva and Balakrishna were declared brought dead. Meanwhile, one of the injured persons was rushed to a hospital in Guntur. A case was registered against Rao under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). One of the injured farmers has been identified as Anjaneyulu. The police have started an investigation into the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2021 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).