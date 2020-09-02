Panaji, Sep 2 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sawant, 47, said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation.

"I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," he tweeted.

