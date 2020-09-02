Bihar, September 2: Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will join National Democratic Alliance on Thursday. An official announcement of the decision will be made later. The party had left 'Mahagathbandhan' last month.

HAM, is all set to forge an alliance with Janata Dal-United ahead of the Bihar assembly election 2020. According to the India Today report, this alliance with JDU is expected to pave way for the entry of a fourth political party in the Bihar NDA ahead of the assembly elections. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Seat Sharing Formula to Be Finalised Soon, Says Rahul Gandhi.

HAM to Join NDA on Thursday:

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) to join NDA tomorrow, in Bihar. https://t.co/cKojAZxQsh — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Manjhi had quit the NDA in February 2018 and joined the grand alliance. The party had unsuccessfully contested three Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections with the opposition grouping. Earlier, Manjhi had quit the JD(U) in 2015 after being forced to step down as the chief minister. He later formed HAM and joined NDA.

The Congress, on the other hand, is set to contest the Bihar assembly elections in alliance with the RJD and other non-NDA constituents. The mahagathbandhan in Bihar now comprises of RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwahas Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni headed Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).