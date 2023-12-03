Panaji (Goa) [India], December 3 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday extended his greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of the feast of Saint Francis Xavier. Feast of St. Francis Xavier is one of the biggest celebrations in the State, commemorated with great enthusiasm and devotion.

The Chief Minister in his message said the novenas and feast attract devotees not only from different parts of Goa but from across the country and even the world to the State.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Bhupesh Baghel Resigns as Chief Minister After Congress' Defeat in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Every year, lakhs of people make the pilgrimage to Old Goa and pay respect to the 'Goencho Saib'. "May the feast of St. Francis Xavier continue to be a glorious example of communal harmony and spiritual bliss," said CM Sawant.

"On this occasion, I offer my prayers for well-being, happiness and prosperity in the State. May the almighty strengthen our spirit of brotherhood. Wishing everyone the most sacred Feast of St. Francis Xavier," CM Sawant added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP MP Diya Kumari Wins by 71,368 Votes From Vidyadhar Nagar Seat, Biggest Victory Margin in State.

The feast of Saint Francis Xavier revered as 'Goencho Saib', is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)