Panaji (Goa) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Goa government will write to the Bombay High Court to seek to list the Konkani language, in addition to English, as the official language to conduct court proceedings for Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

"The Bombay High Court branch in Goa functions only in English but it should be both English and Konkani," Sawant said.

Also Read | Grammy-Winning Musician Ricky Kej Wants to Know PM Modi’s Anti-Ageing Secret.

Underlining the need for regional language in the legislature, he said, "When we go to the judiciary to seek justice, it will be our endeavour to ensure that it should function in English as well as in Konkani. We will write to the High Court."

"Promoting Hindi will not only make India even more united in its diversity but will also help the country to emerge as Akhand Bharat," said Sawant in his address at the Bhasha Sahodari International Hindi conference (8th International Hindi Conference) at the Institute Menezes Braganza of Panaji.

Also Read | Russia Starts Delivery of Second Squadron of S-400 Missile System to India Amid Ukraine War.

"For the dream of unity in diversity and Akhand Bharat, it is important to promote Hindi. We will do everything to promote Hindi in Goa and give equal importance to the regional languages," he added further.

Konkani is the state's official language. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)