Panaji (Goa) [India], July 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant held a meeting with members of All Goa Muslim Jamat on Friday, to take a review of Bakri Eid preparations in the state.

He also urged the members to follow the standard operating procedure (SoP) issued by the Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (DAHVS).

"Strict legal action will be taken against those violating the SoP and laws. During this tough time, let us abide by rules and celebrate Eid with peace and love," the Chief Minister said.

He also heard the grievance of the members and suggested measures.

Director-General of Police, Mukesh Kumar Meena; Director of Directorate DAHVS, Dr. Santosh Desai; Managing Director of Goa Meet Complex, Dr. R.H.Prabhugaonkar; along with other officials also attended the meeting.

Bakri Eid will be celebrated on August 1, this year. (ANI)

