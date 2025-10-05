Bambolim (Goa) [India], October 5 (ANI): Sulakshana Sawant, wife of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the launch of 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana' as she highlighted that houses built before 1972 here often lacked proper ownership documents, creating hurdles for residents in transferring or constructing homes.

"I thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He inaugurated 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana' and dedicated many projects. Mhaje Ghar Yojana has been started, so that the house in which someone is living is registered in their name. So, if a house needs to be transferred or new construction is to be done, then he doesn't face any problems with the documents. If we look specifically at the houses that were built before 1972, they didn't have any documents. So, they didn't have any documents of their house or land," he said.

"This scheme is very beneficial for those who own such houses, allowing them to acquire their own ownership rights. I believe this is a scheme that impacts more than half of Goa's population so positively and makes their lives so much easier," she added.

Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects, including the Goa Government's 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana'.

Shah distributed the certificates to the beneficiaries of the 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana' in Goa yesterday.

In his address, Shah said that the 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana' being launched today is not just a government scheme, but a reflection of the efforts made by our government under the leadership of PM Modi for reforms, led by a capable administration and a sensitive government.

He stated that granting ownership rights to the houses of lakhs of citizens of Goa--who had been entangled in approximately 11 different types of legal complications--is a major step toward empowerment. He added that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his team have benefited nearly half of Goa's population by eliminating all kinds of anomalies through the enactment of a single law.

Shah also said that the Goa Government has ensured permission for house repairs within three days and has guaranteed the supply of electricity and water as well. (ANI)

