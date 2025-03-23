Panjim (Goa) [India], March 23 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in the state, alleging that the state government has once again "exposed its anti-people and corrupt governance by deciding to lease out the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium".

A press release from Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president stated, "this reckless decision is not only a betrayal of public trust but also a clear indication that the BJP is willing to sell Goa piece by piece for its selfish gains."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Dismisses Abetment to Suicide Theory, Submits Two Closure Reports in Cases Filed by Actor’s Father KK Singh and Ex-Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The stadium, named after the founder of RSS's Jana Sangh, was built with public money for the promotion of sports and the development of Goan athletes. Instead of utilizing it for the welfare of sportspersons, the Sawant-led BJP Government is shamelessly handing it over to private entities, the release said.

This move raises serious concerns about the BJP's intentions--if they can lease out a stadium named after their ideological founder, what stops them from selling Goa's land, heritage, and natural resources to crony capitalists?, the release added.

Also Read | BJP President Election: RSS Says 'No Differences With Bharatiya Janata Party, Election for Party Chief To Be Held Soon'.

The Goa Congress President stated, "this decision further proves that the BJP Government has no vision for Goa's youth or sports development. Instead of investing in facilities and supporting local talent, they are busy auctioning Goa's assets to benefit a select few. It is unacceptable that a government elected to protect public interests is acting like a real estate agent, selling off Goa's resources at the cost of its people."

The Congress party strongly condemns this "anti-Goan decision" and demands its immediate rollback. "We will not allow the BJP to continue looting Goa. We call upon all Goans to unite and resist this systematic destruction of our state," the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)