Panaji, Jun 28 (PTI) Seventy people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Goa on Sunday, taking the state's COVID-19 count to 1,198, while the discharge of 58 people post recovery during the day kept the number of active cases at 717, an official said.

Out of the 2,166 samples tested on Saturday, 70 were positive, 1,693 negative and reports of 403 are awaited, he added.

Also Read | 5.5 Lakh Cases in Delhi by July-End? Manish Sisodia Says Situation Not So Bleak After Amit Shah Accuses Him of 'Stoking Fear'.

Mangor Hill in Vasco is the state's hotspot as 258 cases are from there and another 235 patients have links to the area.

People protested in Mangor Hill, a containment zone, demanding curbs on movement be lifted claiming they were not getting food or facilities.

Also Read | West Bengal Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 572 COVID-19 Cases, Taking Tally to 17,283: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1198, new cases: 70, deaths: 03, discharged: 478, active cases 717, samples tested till date: 62945.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)