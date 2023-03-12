Goa [India], March 12 (ANI): Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopter has dispensed over 25,000 litres of water over forest fire-affected areas in Goa on March 11, the IAF said.

"Today's (Saturday) operations have seen the helicopter flying multiple missions dispensing over 25,000 litres of water over the fire-affected areas to fight the fire," the IAF tweeted Saturday.

Earlier on March 9, the IAF deployed one Mi-17 helicopter for fighting raging forest fires in Goa, using Bambi Buckets.

Taking to Facebook, Goa's Minister of Forests Vishwajith Rane had said that the Prime Minister's Office, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav and defence minister Rajnath Singh are monitoring the firefighting efforts in Goa.

To spread awareness about forest fires among the public, preventive measures in the form of do's and don'ts are also being issued via local administrations. (ANI)

