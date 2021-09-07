Panaji, Sep 7 (PTI) The Goa government on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Ganesh Utsav celebrations in the state, which include a ban on priests visiting homes for rituals, as well as households having COVID-19 patients being barred from inviting guests or visiting others.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The SOP lays down that priests can conduct online puja, and appealed to families to perform rituals associated with the festival by "using various technologies like Youtube or Whatsapp videos".

Also Read | India Post Payments Bank, LIC Housing Finance Announces Strategic Partnership for Offering Home Loan Products.

Officials said 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav', or public festivities, may be permitted by local bodies on a case to case basis with adherence to all COVID-19 norms, including the use of masks and sanitisers, deployment of thermal screening equipment, and maintenance of social distancing.

"Family with person in Home Quarantine or in Home Isolation shall neither host anyone in their houses or visit any other person outside their house,” stated the SOP.

The immersion of idols will take place in a staggered manner between 5pm to 10pm, the SOP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)